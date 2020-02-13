UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two People Killed, 12 Injured In Bomb Blast In Eastern Iraq - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 12:51 PM

Two People Killed, 12 Injured in Bomb Blast in Eastern Iraq - Reports

Two people were killed and 12 others were injured as a result of an explosion that followed a terrorist attack in the city of Khanaqin in eastern Iraq on Thursday, Alsumaria broadcaster reported, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Two people were killed and 12 others were injured as a result of an explosion that followed a terrorist attack in the city of Khanaqin in eastern Iraq on Thursday, Alsumaria broadcaster reported, citing sources.

"Terrorists attacked a group of citizens and security forces on the outskirts of Khanaqin. During the evacuation, a bomb exploded, killing two people and injuring 12 others," the source said, adding that those injured were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

According to the source, the local security cell took strict measures to prevent any emergency amid the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Iraq

Recent Stories

Pesco speeds up efforts against power pilferage ac ..

1 minute ago

Red-hot Lakers beat Nuggets in overtime, Pacers sn ..

1 minute ago

NBA: Results and standings on Thursday

1 minute ago

Three firefighters killed, Nine injured in buildi ..

1 minute ago

Kings vs Qalandars, a rivalry with millions of fol ..

27 minutes ago

Russia Expects Iraqi Parliament Speaker's Visit in ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.