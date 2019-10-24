BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Two people died and 12 others sustained injuries in a road accident in China's eastern city of Shanghai, local police said on Thursday.

The accident took place at 09:25 a.m. (01:25 GMT) in the Putuo district.

A 63-year-old Shanghai resident is believed to be behind the accident. However, the police have not provided any further details on it while the probe into the accident is underway.

The authorities do not rule out that driving under influence might have caused the crash.