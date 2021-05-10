Two People Killed, 2 Missing in Helicopter Crash in Southern China - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) Two crew members were killed and two others are missing after a firefighting helicopter crashed in China's southwestern Yunnan province, media reported on Monday, citing local authorities.

According to Xinhua news agency, the helicopter with four crew members on board crashed into Erhai lake on Monday.

Rescuers managed to pull out two victims, but they later succumbed to their injuries despite receiving emergency medical assistance.

About 500 rescue workers with 16 rescue boats are involved in the search operation for the missing crew members.