(@FahadShabbir)

BELGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) A road in one of the settlements of Russia's Belgorod region came under fire by the Ukrainian armed forces at once, leaving two women dead and two people injured, Region's governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on Friday.

Several settlements in the Belgorod region come under shelling at once, the governor wrote on Telegram.

"The Ukrainian armed forces shelled a section of the road in the village of Maslova Pristan, Shebekinsky district. Shell fragments hit passing cars. Two women were in one of them, they died on the spot from their injuries. There are two injured in the second car," Gladkov said.