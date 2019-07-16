Two People Killed, 20 Injured in 2 Explosions in Baghdad - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Two people were killed and 20 were injured in two explosions in southwestern Baghdad, the Sky news Arabia broadcaster reported on Monday.

According to the broadcaster, the blasts occurred in the district of Malef in the Iraqi capital.

Al-Arabiya broadcaster reported that the blasts had been set up by suicide bombers, who targeted a mosque south of Baghdad.