Two People Killed, 30 Injured in Bus Crash in Southwestern Peru - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) A passenger bus overturned at a road curve in Peru's southwestern Chaparra district, leaving two people dead and 30 injured, media reported.

The Andina news agency reported that the accident took place while the bus was on its way from Peru's capital of Lima to the city of Ayacucho.

Police have been dispatched to the scene. They said the two women killed in the accident were Peru's nationals.

Those injured were transported to hospitals in Chala and Arequipa.