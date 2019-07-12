Two People Killed, 31 Others Wounded in Bus Accident in Northern UAE - Police

Two people died and 31 others sustained injuries as a bus overturned in the United Arab Emirates' northern city of Ras Al-Khaimah on Thursday, local police said

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Two people died and 31 others sustained injuries as a bus overturned in the United Arab Emirates' northern city of Ras Al-Khaimah on Thursday, local police said.

"Two Asian workers could not make it and died on the spot due to the severe impact of the accident, while 31 others of different ages and Asian nationalities sustained different injuries and fractures all over their bodies ...

All the injured workers have been rushed to the nearest hospitals for treatment and medical care, while the killed duo was shifted to the morgue," Brig. Mohammed Saeed Humaid, the head of the city police central operations room said, as quoted by the Khaleej Times newspaper.

According to the reports, the accident took place on the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road as a result of a poor overtaking.

The crash had hampered traffic in the area, Humaid noted.