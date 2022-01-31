UrduPoint.com

Two People Killed, 4 Injured In Shootout At Music Festival In Paraguay - Reports

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2022

Two people were killed and four wounded in an apparently targeted shooting during a music festival in Paraguay, media reported

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Two people were killed and four wounded in an apparently targeted shooting during a music festival in Paraguay, media reported.

The incident occurred during a music festival at the Jose Asuncion Flores Amphitheater in the resort town of San Bernardino late on Sunday. The unnamed attacker shot into the amphitheater's VIP area eight times, fled the crime scene, and is currently at large.

Cristina Vita Aranda, model and the wife of Paraguayan footballer Ivan Torres, died shortly after being brought to hospital with a bullet wound to her head.

According to the newspaper, police believe that another victim was the target of the shooter, with Aranda caught in the crossfire.

The injured were evacuated and are safe, according to the newspaper.

The Paraguayan Interior Ministry has put together a special team to investigate the incident, the media said.

