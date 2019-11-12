UrduPoint.com
Two People Killed, 6 Injured In 'Enemy Strike' Near Lebanese Embassy In Damascus - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 09:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Two people were killed, another six were injured in an "enemy strike" near the Lebanese embassy in Damascus, Syrian national agency SANA reported on Tuesday.

The attack targeted a civilian building in Western Mezzeh near the embassy, the agency said.

Earlier, Syrian broadcaster Al-Ikhbariya reported an "enemy strike" in the area near the Lebanese embassy, without specifying details.

More Stories From World

