Two People Killed, 6 Injured In Explosion In Eastern Afghanistan - Source

Sat 25th September 2021

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) Two people died and 6 were injured in an explosion in the Afghan city of Jalalabad in eastern Nangarhar Province, a local source told Sputnik.

According to the source, a bomb exploded in a car belonging to the Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia). The injured, including the fighters of the movement, were hospitalized.

On September 18, another explosion struck Jalalabad. Three people were killed, 19 were injured. The next day, a bomb went off in the same city in the area of the bus station. Two civilians died, one Taliban supporter was wounded.

The Islamic State (a terrorist group banned in Russia) took responsibility for the explosions. The Taliban later announced that they had conducted an anti-terrorist sweep in the outskirts of Jalalabad. On Wednesday, several explosions and an armed attack occurred in Jalalabad again, resulting in the death of 5 people, two of whom were Taliban members.

The IS presence in Afghanistan is small and the Taliban are working to eradicate the group, Afghan Deputy Minister of Culture and Information Zabihullah Mujahid told Sputnik earlier this week.

