MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) A terrorist rocket attack in Syria 's Hama province left a girl and a woman killed and six other people injured , local media reported on Tuesday.

The rocket attack hit the villages of Jourin, Jeed and Ain Salimou, also causing damage to residential buildings, the state news agency Sana reported.

The Syrian army responded by bombarding the areas from where the rocket shells were fired, according to the agency.

The victory over the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) in Syria and Iraq was announced in late 2017. Counterterrorism operations still continue in some areas in Syria, but the focus has largely shifted toward political settlement.