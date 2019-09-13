(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) At least two people were killed and seven others were injured in a car bomb blast in Syria 's northwestern city of Afrin, media reported on Friday.

The blast occurred before Friday prayers in a densely populated area of the city, according to the Turkish DHA news agency.

Rescue services have already arrived at the scene.

Afrin came under the control of the Turkish troops and the opposition Free Syrian Army in March 2018 as a result of their operation against Syrian Kurdish forces.