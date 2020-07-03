UrduPoint.com
Two People Killed, 73 Injured In Blast At Fireworks Plant In Turkey's North-West - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 05:53 PM

Two people were killed and 73 others injured in an explosion at a fireworks factory in Turkey's northwestern province of Sakarya, local media reported on Friday, citing Health Minister Fahrettin Koca

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Two people were killed and 73 others injured in an explosion at a fireworks factory in Turkey's northwestern province of Sakarya, local media reported on Friday, citing Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

According to the Daily Sabah newspaper, the case of the explosion has not been established yet.

The blast rocked the factory, located not far from the town of Hendek, earlier on Friday. Noise was reportedly heard throughout the central part of the province. According to provincial governor Cetin Oktay Kaldirim, there were from 150 to 200 workers inside the factory at the moment of the blast. The governor said that the injured people were already hospitalized.

A total of 110 tonnes of fireworks were reportedly stored in the factory's warehouse.

