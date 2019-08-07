(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Two people were killed on Wednesday as a result of a crash of a light aircraft in the Italian province of Savona, local media reported, citing sources.

The aircraft went off radars on Tuesday evening. The plane was heading to Villanova d'Albenga municipality from the city of Vercelli, the ANSA news agency reported.

The wreckage of the aircraft was found on Monte Carmo mountain, the media said.