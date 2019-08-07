UrduPoint.com
Two People Killed As Light Aircraft Crashes In Italy's Savona Province - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 09:43 PM

Two People Killed As Light Aircraft Crashes in Italy's Savona Province - Reports

Two people were killed on Wednesday as a result of a crash of a light aircraft in the Italian province of Savona, local media reported, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Two people were killed on Wednesday as a result of a crash of a light aircraft in the Italian province of Savona, local media reported, citing sources.

The aircraft went off radars on Tuesday evening. The plane was heading to Villanova d'Albenga municipality from the city of Vercelli, the ANSA news agency reported.

The wreckage of the aircraft was found on Monte Carmo mountain, the media said.

