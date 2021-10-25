UrduPoint.com

Two People Killed As Sudanese Military Disperse Rally In Khartoum - Doctors Committee

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 08:50 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Two people were killed and at least 80 were injured as a result of the use of firearms by the Sudanese military during the dispersal of a demonstration in Khartoum, the "Committee of Doctors," opposition to the Sudanese military authorities, said.

The Sudanese military on Monday morning detained the country's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, as well as several other members of the government. The head of Sudan's Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, declared a state of emergency and the dissolution of the council and government.

"Two revolutionaries were killed and over 80 wounded as a result of shooting at protesters by the military council," the committee said in a statement.

