UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two People Killed As US Troops Fire At Civilians Near Syrian Town Of Qamishli - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 07:28 PM

Two People Killed As US Troops Fire at Civilians Near Syrian Town of Qamishli - Source

One child and one adult were killed as US troops opened fire at civilians in a Syrian village Khirbet Ammo, located not far from the town of Qamishli, on Wednesday morning, a Syrian military source told Sputnik

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) One child and one adult were killed as US troops opened fire at civilians in a Syrian village Khirbet Ammo, located not far from the town of Qamishli, on Wednesday morning, a Syrian military source told Sputnik.

"At 10 a.m. the US patrol including six armored Humvee vehicles deliberately entered the area controlled by the Syrian authorities," the source said.

The residents of Khirbet Ammo, where the Syrian government forces' checkpoint is located, did not allow the patrol to enter and started throwing rocks at the vehicles, according to the source.

"The US troops opened fire, as a result 10-year-old Juma Suleiman Barre was killed," the source said, adding that one adult was killed and one was wounded.

As a result of the clashes, one US soldier was injured, four armored vehicles were damaged, the source said.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Syria Vehicles From Government

Recent Stories

SCCI, Sharjah Police to hold &#039;Economic Sustai ..

14 minutes ago

Visitors to experience &#039;Singing Trees&#039; i ..

29 minutes ago

Anti-terrorism court hands down 11-year sentence t ..

37 seconds ago

Al Ain Zoo launches veterinary student internship ..

29 minutes ago

Ex-Senior Official of Russian Prison Service Commi ..

40 seconds ago

District Health Authority Rawalpindi seeks securit ..

42 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.