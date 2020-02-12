Two People Killed As US Troops Fire at Civilians Near Syrian Town of Qamishli - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) One child and one adult were killed as US troops opened fire at civilians in a Syrian village Khirbet Ammo, located not far from the town of Qamishli, on Wednesday morning, a Syrian military source told Sputnik.

"At 10 a.m. the US patrol including six armored Humvee vehicles deliberately entered the area controlled by the Syrian authorities," the source said.

The residents of Khirbet Ammo, where the Syrian government forces' checkpoint is located, did not allow the patrol to enter and started throwing rocks at the vehicles, according to the source.

"The US troops opened fire, as a result 10-year-old Juma Suleiman Barre was killed," the source said, adding that one adult was killed and one was wounded.

As a result of the clashes, one US soldier was injured, four armored vehicles were damaged, the source said.