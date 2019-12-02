Two People Killed Due to Floods in Malaysia, Nearly 13,000 Evacuated - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) At least two people have been killed and nearly 13,000 others were evacuated as a result of floods in Malaysia, the New Straits Times newspaper reported on Monday.

The first victims, including a seven-year-old child, were reported in the state of Kelantan.

According to the publication, the number of evacuated people had reached 6,799 by Monday.

The floods also affected the state of Terengganu, where, according to the latest data, 6,028 people were evacuated to 123 specially organized facilities.

According to the publication, by Monday morning, heavy rains had caused the water level to exceed the critical mark in five rivers flowing within the two affected states.