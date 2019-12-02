UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two People Killed Due To Floods In Malaysia, Nearly 13,000 Evacuated - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 05:01 PM

Two People Killed Due to Floods in Malaysia, Nearly 13,000 Evacuated - Reports

At least two people have been killed and nearly 13,000 others were evacuated as a result of floods in Malaysia, the New Straits Times newspaper reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) At least two people have been killed and nearly 13,000 others were evacuated as a result of floods in Malaysia, the New Straits Times newspaper reported on Monday.

The first victims, including a seven-year-old child, were reported in the state of Kelantan.

According to the publication, the number of evacuated people had reached 6,799 by Monday.

The floods also affected the state of Terengganu, where, according to the latest data, 6,028 people were evacuated to 123 specially organized facilities.

According to the publication, by Monday morning, heavy rains had caused the water level to exceed the critical mark in five rivers flowing within the two affected states.

Related Topics

Water Malaysia Rains

Recent Stories

Hazza bin Tahnoun inaugurates 48th National Day ce ..

6 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Laos President on Nationa ..

6 minutes ago

New International Atomic Energy Agency Chief Gross ..

5 minutes ago

3-day AdAsia 2019 begins tomorrow

5 minutes ago

Three Russian Servicemen Lightly Injured in IED In ..

5 minutes ago

Missed revenue target may lead to harsher measures ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.