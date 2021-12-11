UrduPoint.com

Two People Killed In Attack On Car In Afghanistan - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 03:40 PM

Two People Killed in Attack on Car in Afghanistan - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) Two people, including a 12-year-old child, have been killed in an armed attack on their car in Afghanistan, a police source in the southern province of Kandahar told Sputnik on Saturday.

According to the source, the attack also resulted in four people getting injured, including a member of Taliban (an organization under UN sanctions over terrorist activities).

All the killed and injured were from the same family and were returning home from a wedding when attacked.

In the middle of 2021, the Taliban led a major offensive in Afghanistan during the withdrawal of US troops from the country and took over in August. In September, the Taliban established an interim government.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Police United Nations Marriage Car Kandahar Same August September Family All From Government

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Zayed urges harnessing of modern techno ..

Khalid bin Zayed urges harnessing of modern technology to facilitate services fo ..

10 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi inaugurates 10th Daw ..

Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi inaugurates 10th Dawahi Festival

10 minutes ago
 Rana Sana says incompetent group is heading the co ..

Rana Sana says incompetent group is heading the country towards destruction

22 minutes ago
 New Caledonia to hold tense final vote on independ ..

New Caledonia to hold tense final vote on independence from France

5 minutes ago
 US to Spend $20Mln on Boosting Defenses at Ukraine ..

US to Spend $20Mln on Boosting Defenses at Ukraine's Eastern, Northern Borders - ..

13 minutes ago
 DC inspects construction work of Kashmir Road

DC inspects construction work of Kashmir Road

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.