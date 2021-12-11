Two People Killed in Attack on Car in Afghanistan - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) Two people, including a 12-year-old child, have been killed in an armed attack on their car in Afghanistan, a police source in the southern province of Kandahar told Sputnik on Saturday.

According to the source, the attack also resulted in four people getting injured, including a member of Taliban (an organization under UN sanctions over terrorist activities).

All the killed and injured were from the same family and were returning home from a wedding when attacked.

In the middle of 2021, the Taliban led a major offensive in Afghanistan during the withdrawal of US troops from the country and took over in August. In September, the Taliban established an interim government.