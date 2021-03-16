Two People Killed in Attack on University Bus in Northern Afghanistan - Source

At least two people were killed and six others were injured in a militants' attack on a bus carrying lecturers and students from Baghlan University in the city of Pol-e-Khomri in northern Afghanistan on Tuesday, security sources told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) At least two people were killed and six others were injured in a militants' attack on a bus carrying lecturers and students from Baghlan University in the city of Pol-e-Khomri in northern Afghanistan on Tuesday, security sources told Sputnik.

The driver of the bus and a student of the university were killed, while lecturers were among those injured.

A source in Baghlan University told Sputnik that the attacked bus belonged to the agriculture faculty.

According to media reports, the bus was carrying about 25 lecturers and students.

Baghlan police blamed the Taliban for the attack however the militant group has not yet commented on that.