UrduPoint.com

Two People Killed In Attempted Robbery At Santiago Airport - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2023 | 09:57 PM

Two People Killed in Attempted Robbery at Santiago Airport - Reports

At least two people died at an airport in Chile's capital of Santiago in a shootout that erupted during an attempted robbery, local media reported Wednesday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) At least two people died at an airport in Chile's capital of Santiago in a shootout that erupted during an attempted robbery, local media reported Wednesday.

The criminals, seeking to steal a multimillion-dollar shipment, staged a violent attack at the Santiago airport, but were stopped by Chilean civil aviation authorities, who were forced to open fire, the BioBioChile radio station reported.

Twelve criminals reportedly broke into the airport terminal, intending to steal a cargo worth about $32 million arriving from Miami, the US. Two people, a department employee and a perpetrator, were killed in the shootout, according to the report.

This is not the first time robbers have attacked Santiago airport. Three years ago, criminals broke into the airport storage area and stole over $15 million from a truck carrying valuables.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Died Robbery Santiago Miami Chile Criminals Media From Million Airport Employment

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s Community Development Authority launc ..

Dubai&#039;s Community Development Authority launches &#039;Respite Care&#039; p ..

5 seconds ago
 Macron Not Ready to Meet With French Trade Unions ..

Macron Not Ready to Meet With French Trade Unions on Wednesday - Spokesman

8 minutes ago
 US Trade Deficit Up $1.1B in January as Exports Fa ..

US Trade Deficit Up $1.1B in January as Exports Fall Short - Commerce Dept.

8 minutes ago
 PCRWR organizes training workshop on Identificatio ..

PCRWR organizes training workshop on Identification of Potential Sites

10 minutes ago
 US Exports to Russia Tumble to All Time Low of $44 ..

US Exports to Russia Tumble to All Time Low of $44.6Mln in January - Commerce De ..

6 minutes ago
 Turbat University observes int'l Mendel Day, Women ..

Turbat University observes int'l Mendel Day, Women Day

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.