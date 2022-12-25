Two People Killed in Bus Accident in Northwestern Spain - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2022) At least two people died and three others are missing following a bus accident in Pontevedra Province in northwestern Spain, local media report.

A bus plunged into the Lerez River in the municipality of Cerdedo-Cotobade at around 9:20 p.m. (20:20 GMT) on Saturday, the Faro de Vigo newspaper said.

Two people died and at least three others missing following the accident, according to La Voz de Galicia daily.

A total of eight people were traveling in the bus at the time of the accident, according to Faro de Vigo.

The newspaper said citing Cerdedo-Cotobade Mayor Jorge Cubela that at least two people survived the crash. According to La Voz de Galicia, the bus driver is among the survivors.

Local media reports said that the bus belonged to the Monbus company and ran the route between Lugo and Vigo. At the time of the accident it was reportedly carrying a group of people who had been in the Monterroso prison in Lugo visiting their relatives.