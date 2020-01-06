UrduPoint.com
Two People Killed In Bus Accident In Russia's Siberia - Traffic Safety Agency

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 02:04 PM

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) Two people were killed and seven injured on Monday in Russia's Siberian region of Tyumen, as a result of a bus and truck crashing on a highway, the regional General Administration for Traffic Safety said.

"Based on the preliminary investigation, the bus made a turn on a highway, but the driver did not check [his blindspot]. There were 30 passengers on the bus that was en route from Tajikistan to [Russia's] Surgut. Seven passengers have received injuries of varying degrees. The bus driver and a passenger from the [truck] were killed; their identities are being established," the agency said.

Your Thoughts and Comments

