Two People Killed In Chisinau Airport Shooting - Interior Ministry
Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2023 | 08:30 PM
CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) Two people were killed at the Chisinau airport in Moldova on Friday after a foreigner opened fire, the Interior Ministry said.
"Authorities confirm that there are two victims. At that moment, the Special Police Brigade Fulger arrived on the scene," the ministry said.
According to preliminary information, the foreigner who opened fire arrived from Turkey.