Two People Killed in Clashes Between Iraqi Security Forces, Protesters - Reports

Two people were killed and 19 more injured after clashes erupted between Iraqi security forces and followers of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada Sadr in Baghdad's Green Zone on Monday, Sky News Arabia reported

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) Two people were killed and 19 more injured after clashes erupted between Iraqi security forces and followers of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada Sadr in Baghdad's Green Zone on Monday, Sky news Arabia reported.

Earlier in the day, the security forces took control of the Republican Palace in Baghdad after they used tear gas against protesters.