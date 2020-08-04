A small plane, purportedly transporting military cargo, crash-landed in the airport of Somalia's Dhobley city, leaving two crew killed, Somalian media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) A small plane, purportedly transporting military cargo, crash-landed in the airport of Somalia's Dhobley city, leaving two crew killed, Somalian media reported on Tuesday.

According to Radio Garowe, citing local aviation authorities, the plane requested an emergency landing at night amid poor visibility conditions due to rain.

It touched down hard and caught fire after landing.

The plane was reportedly carrying cargo for the Kenyan armed forces. The airport where it landed is in the vicinity of the Somalian-Kenyan border area where a large Kenyan military base is located.

Images from the scene show that the plane was marked by South Sudan's flag.