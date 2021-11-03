UrduPoint.com

Two People Killed in Crash of Russian An-12 Plane - Emergencies

Two people died in the crash of a Russian An-12 cargo plane near Irkutsk, and the fate of five more people remains uncertain, a spokesman for emergency services told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Two people died in the crash of a Russian An-12 cargo plane near Irkutsk, and the fate of five more people remains uncertain, a spokesman for emergency services told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"According to preliminary information, two people died, the fate of five people is not known yet," the spokesman said.

There were five crew members and two passengers on board, the spokesman added.

