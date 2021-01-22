(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Two people were killed in an explosion that rocked a small oil enterprise in Russia's Tatarstan, a source in the regional emergency services told Sputnik on Friday.

"The explosion occurred during tests that were conducted at an oil enterprise in the Bolshoe Nurkeevo village. According to preliminary information, two people were killed and one more person was injured," the source said.