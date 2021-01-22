UrduPoint.com
Two People Killed In Explosion At Oil Enterprise In Russia's Tatarstan - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 02:00 PM

Two People Killed in Explosion at Oil Enterprise in Russia's Tatarstan - Source

KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Two people were killed in an explosion that rocked a small oil enterprise in Russia's Tatarstan, a source in the regional emergency services told Sputnik on Friday.

"The explosion occurred during tests that were conducted at an oil enterprise in the Bolshoe Nurkeevo village. According to preliminary information, two people were killed and one more person was injured," the source said.

