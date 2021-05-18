JERUSALEM/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) At least two people killed were killed as a result of the recent rocket attack from the Gaza Strip on Eshkol Regional Council located in southern Israel, the Israel Hayom daily newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Israel's N12 channel also reported information on two deaths as a result of the attack.

Earlier in the day, national emergency medical service Magen David Adom said that 10 people had been injured as a rocket struck a building in Eshkol.