Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Two People Killed In Helicopter Crash In Northern Vietnam - Reports

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Two People Killed in Helicopter Crash in Northern Vietnam - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) A Bell 505 helicopter crashed in northern Vietnam on Wednesday, killing two people and leaving three others missing, Vietnamese media reported.

The helicopter, owned by the state-run North Vietnam Helicopter Company, was piloted by Colonel Chu Quang Minh and was carrying four tourists, the VnExpress newspaper reported.

After the helicopter's radio signal was lost, a team of military personnel arrived at the crash site on the border of Quang Ninh province and found two bodies near the aircraft's wreckage, the report said.

Rescuers are currently searching for three more people.

Related Topics

Company Vietnam SITE Border Media

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Serbia&#039;s Prime ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Serbia&#039;s Prime Minister in Belgrade

48 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

48 minutes ago
 President of UAE, Serbian President exchange messa ..

President of UAE, Serbian President exchange messages on promoting strategic par ..

1 hour ago
 UN urges restraint following violence at Al-Aqsa m ..

UN urges restraint following violence at Al-Aqsa mosque triggered by Israeli rai ..

2 hours ago
 Country facing 'constitutional crisis': Mandokahil ..

Country facing 'constitutional crisis': Mandokahil

2 hours ago
 US Still Plans to Deliver Abrams to Ukraine by Yea ..

US Still Plans to Deliver Abrams to Ukraine by Year End, Training Yet to Begin - ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.