Two People Killed in Helicopter Crash in Northern Vietnam - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) A Bell 505 helicopter crashed in northern Vietnam on Wednesday, killing two people and leaving three others missing, Vietnamese media reported.

The helicopter, owned by the state-run North Vietnam Helicopter Company, was piloted by Colonel Chu Quang Minh and was carrying four tourists, the VnExpress newspaper reported.

After the helicopter's radio signal was lost, a team of military personnel arrived at the crash site on the border of Quang Ninh province and found two bodies near the aircraft's wreckage, the report said.

Rescuers are currently searching for three more people.