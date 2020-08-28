UrduPoint.com
Two People Killed In Helicopter Crash In Southwestern Nigeria - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 10:14 PM

Two people have been killed and one hospitalized after a helicopter crashed in the city of Lagos in southwestern Nigeria, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Two people have been killed and one hospitalized after a helicopter crashed in the city of Lagos in southwestern Nigeria, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said on Friday.

"Further investigation gathered revealed that a Bell Helicopter 206B3 belonging to Quorum Aviation Ltd crashed at 12 pm [11:00 GMT].

However, an adult male was rescued and taken to LASUTH [the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital] for further treatment. While two adult males were confirmed dead," the LASEMA tweeted.

The emergency services are on the scene, and rescue works are ongoing.

More Stories From World

