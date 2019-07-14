Two People Killed In Helicopter Hard Landing In Moscow Region - Emergencies Ministry
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2019) Two people were killed after a private helicopter made a hard landing in the Moscow Region on Sunday, a spokesperson of the Russian Emergencies Ministry's regional head office, told Sputnik.
"A Robinson helicopter made a private landing near the Barskaya village. According to the preliminary information, two people were killed," the spokesperson said.
The circumstances of the incident are being examined.