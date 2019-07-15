UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two People Killed In Helicopter Hard Landing In Moscow Region - Emergencies Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 12:00 AM

Two People Killed in Helicopter Hard Landing in Moscow Region - Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) Two people were killed after a private helicopter made a hard landing in the Moscow Region on Sunday, a spokesperson of the Russian Emergencies Ministry's regional head office, told Sputnik.

"A Robinson helicopter made a private landing near the Barskaya village. According to the preliminary information, two people were killed," the spokesperson said.

The circumstances of the incident are being examined.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Sunday

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends French embassy&#039;s r ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Future Council for Health and Well-being dis ..

2 hours ago

Abdul Al Nuaimi, Noura Al Kaabi launch &quot;Cultu ..

2 hours ago

DSCD conducts survey on Sharjah Police performance

2 hours ago

New UAE space law in final publishing stage: Moham ..

2 hours ago

Team Abu Dhabi clinch world endurance crown in Pol ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.