Two People Killed in Helicopter Hard Landing in Moscow Region - Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) Two people were killed after a private helicopter made a hard landing in the Moscow Region on Sunday, a spokesperson of the Russian Emergencies Ministry's regional head office, told Sputnik.

"A Robinson helicopter made a private landing near the Barskaya village. According to the preliminary information, two people were killed," the spokesperson said.

The circumstances of the incident are being examined.