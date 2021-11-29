UrduPoint.com

Two People Killed In Istanbul After Roof Collapsed Due To Hurricane - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 05:30 PM

Two People Killed in Istanbul After Roof Collapsed Due to Hurricane - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Two people were killed in Istanbul after a roof collapsed due to a hurricane, the NTV channel reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Turkish Coast Guard Command told Sputnik that ship traffic on the Bosphorus Strait was suspended due to strong winds. For the same reason, six Turkish Airlines planes were unable to land in Istanbul and were sent to Ankara and Izmir.

Related Topics

Traffic Same Izmir Ankara Istanbul

Recent Stories

9,518 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

9,518 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

16 minutes ago
 64 new corona cases reported in Punjab

64 new corona cases reported in Punjab

1 minute ago
 Sixteen Star FC qualifies for semi-final

Sixteen Star FC qualifies for semi-final

1 minute ago
 Cotton futures close lower

Cotton futures close lower

1 minute ago
 Paigham-e-Sufia conference held

Paigham-e-Sufia conference held

1 minute ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Trus ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundatio ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.