Two People Killed in Istanbul After Roof Collapsed Due to Hurricane - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Two people were killed in Istanbul after a roof collapsed due to a hurricane, the NTV channel reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Turkish Coast Guard Command told Sputnik that ship traffic on the Bosphorus Strait was suspended due to strong winds. For the same reason, six Turkish Airlines planes were unable to land in Istanbul and were sent to Ankara and Izmir.