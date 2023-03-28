Two People Killed In Knife Attack In Muslim Religious Center In Lisbon - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2023 | 04:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) A man wielding a knife has attacked a Muslim religious center in Lisbon, killing two people, CNN Portugal reported on Tuesday.
The attack took place in the Ismaili Centre, the broadcaster said, adding that the attacker is a native of Afghanistan.
The police neutralized the attacker by shooting him in the leg. He was detained and taken to the hospital.