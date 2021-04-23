Two People Killed In Light Aircraft Crash In Russia's Irkutsk Region - Emergencies
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Two people died as a light aircraft crashed in Russia's Irkutsk region, a spokesman for the local emergency services told Sputnik on Friday.
"A light aircraft fell on a field near Rysevo village," the spokesman specified.
According to preliminary information, this is an amateur-build aircraft.