Two People Killed In Residential Building Blast Outside Baku - Emergencies

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

Two People Killed in Residential Building Blast Outside Baku - Emergencies

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Two people were killed in a blast at a residential building in an Azerbaijani town outside Baku, the emergency services said on Tuesday, noting that the search and rescue operation was now completed.

A blast rocked a two-storey house in the town of Khirdalan on Monday evening.

On Tuesday morning, rescuers told Sputnik that they had found a woman's body on the site and pulled another six people from the rubble.

"In Khirdalan, a child's body was recovered from the rubble of the house where the explosion occurred. The search and rescue operation is over, as there are no more people under the rubble," the emergency services said.

House residents told Sputnik that those killed in the blast were mother and her daughter.

