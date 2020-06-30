Two people were killed and one more person was injured in a roadside bomb blast in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province, provincial governor's spokesman told Sputnik on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) Two people were killed and one more person was injured in a roadside bomb blast in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province, provincial governor's spokesman told Sputnik on Tuesday.

According to Omar Zwaj, the killed and injured people were traveling from Garmsir district to Nawa district in a Mazda car this morning when it was struck by the bomb.

On Sunday and Monday, several explosions took place in two districts in Helmand, leaving 31 people killed and 15 others injured.

Apart from that, six civilians were injured in a roadside bomb blast in the Kandahar province, also located in the country's south, according to a security source.

"A bomb exploded on the Kandahar-Uruzgan road in Shah Walikot district this morning and injured six civilians," the source told Sputnik on conditions of anonymity.

The source added that there were women and children among those injured.

The Taliban militant movement has not yet provided any comment.