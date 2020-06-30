UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two People Killed In Roadside Bomb Blast In Afghanistan's South - Governor's Spokesman

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 01:15 PM

Two People Killed in Roadside Bomb Blast in Afghanistan's South - Governor's Spokesman

Two people were killed and one more person was injured in a roadside bomb blast in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province, provincial governor's spokesman told Sputnik on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) Two people were killed and one more person was injured in a roadside bomb blast in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province, provincial governor's spokesman told Sputnik on Tuesday.

According to Omar Zwaj, the killed and injured people were traveling from Garmsir district to Nawa district in a Mazda car this morning when it was struck by the bomb.

On Sunday and Monday, several explosions took place in two districts in Helmand, leaving 31 people killed and 15 others injured.

Apart from that, six civilians were injured in a roadside bomb blast in the Kandahar province, also located in the country's south, according to a security source.

"A bomb exploded on the Kandahar-Uruzgan road in Shah Walikot district this morning and injured six civilians," the source told Sputnik on conditions of anonymity.

The source added that there were women and children among those injured.

The Taliban militant movement has not yet provided any comment.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Afghanistan Bomb Blast Governor Road Car Kandahar Women Sunday From Mazda

Recent Stories

Realme X3 SuperZoom Starry Mode Guidelines

17 minutes ago

Mardan police arrest six proclaimed offenders duri ..

1 minute ago

Taliban Leader Discusses Intra-Afghan Talks With U ..

1 minute ago

Russia Registers 6,693 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 ..

1 minute ago

Pakistani hi-tech medical equipment industry touch ..

1 minute ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $37.33 a barrel M ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.