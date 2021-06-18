BERLIN/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) A man and a woman were killed in the shooting incident in the town of Espelkamp in Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia, police officers are working on the site, a police spokeswoman told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Two people were killed, a man and a woman. According to preliminary information, no one was injured. The police officers are working on the site," the spokeswoman said in a phone conversation.

WDR broadcasting company reported, citing the police, that one person was shot in front of a residential building, and the other one in a side street nearby.

Later in the day, the police informed Sputnik that a suspect in the shooting was apprehended. According to the law enforcement of the city of Bielefeld, responsible for the investigation, the suspect is a 52-year-old resident of the city of Diepenau, his motives are still unknown. The man was put on the wanted list immediately after the murder.