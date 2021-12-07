UrduPoint.com

Two People Killed In Shooting In Moscow Public Services Center - Mayor

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 06:42 PM

Two people were killed and three injured in a shooting in a public services center in southeastern Moscow on Tuesday, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) Two people were killed and three injured in a shooting in a public services center in southeastern Moscow on Tuesday, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

Earlier in the day, a police source told Sputnik that two people were killed during the shooting.

"A tragedy occurred in the Ryazansky public services center. As a result of the shooting of an unknown person, two people were killed, three were injured," Sobyanin tweeted.

The mayor also said that the attacked was detained.

