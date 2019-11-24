MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2019) Two people were killed as a result of a small plane crashing in Spain's central province of Toledo, media reported on Sunday.

According to the Europa Press news outlet, the crash took place at the Casarrubios del Monte airport in Toledo.

Details regarding the cause of the accident are still unknown.

Spain's Civil Guard officers, medics and firefighters have been dispatched to the scene.