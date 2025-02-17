Two People Killed In Small Plane Crash In US State Of Georgia
Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2025 | 11:30 AM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Two people died late Saturday when their small plane crashed after taking off from an airport east of Atlanta in the US state of Georgia, according to a local report.
The single-engine plane crashed near Covington Municipal Airport around 11.
40 p.m. (0440GMT Sunday), Atlanta news First reported.
Officers discovered the plane in the woods just north of the runway in Newton County, it said, citing police.
The two people onboard were found and pronounced dead at the scene, police added.
Recent Stories
Japan's GDP grows annualised real 2.8% in October-December period
UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2025
Raducanu advances to second round after dominant debut at Dubai Duty Free Tennis ..
UN chief welcomes continued Gaza ceasefire, hostage release
UAE first Asian country to host FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour
EDGE unveils its most advanced line-up of all-domain defence & tech solutions at ..
Saif bin Zayed meets Libyan Interior Minister in Tunisia
Saif bin Zayed meets with Kuwaiti Minister of Defence in Tunisia
Saif bin Zayed meets Egyptian Interior Minister in Tunisia
Saif bin Zayed meets Bahraini Interior Minister in Tunisia
More Stories From World
-
Two people killed in small plane crash in US state of Georgia4 minutes ago
-
End of the road for Kolkata's beloved yellow taxis23 minutes ago
-
US tensions plague final phase of German election campaign24 minutes ago
-
Trump says could meet Putin 'very soon' as Saudi talks loom24 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - collated34 minutes ago
-
Russians risk reprisals to visit Navalny grave on death anniversary2 hours ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 table2 hours ago
-
Rights groups slam Australian plan to transfer criminals to Nauru2 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP Delray Beach Open results2 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table2 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table2 hours ago
-
Inter Milan denied Serie A top spot by rivals Juventus2 hours ago