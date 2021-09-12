UrduPoint.com

Two People Killed In Taxi Accident In Tokyo - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) The death toll from the taxi accident in Tokyo has gone up to two as the taxi driver also died, the Kyodo News Agency reports citing police.

On Saturday, Japanese media reported that a taxi car hit pedestrians on the sidewalk in Tokyo, which resulted in the death of a 73-year-old woman who was walking on the sidewalk at the time when the accident occurred. The driver and a taxi passenger, aged 64 and 30 respectively, were in serious condition after the accident.

On Sunday, Kyodo said that the taxi driver had died at the hospital.

The news agency cited police as saying that the accident could have been triggered by a sudden health problem experienced by the driver.

Witnesses said that the taxi was waiting for a green traffic light in the capital's Chiyoda Ward on Saturday but suddenly launched into motion while blowing the horn. The taxi hit two people on bicycles (a man in his 40s and his 9-year-old daughter), before driving onto the sidewalk and hitting the 73-year-old woman and another woman in her 60s, according to Kyodo.

