Two People Killed In Trains Collision In Czech Republic's South-West - Fire Rescue Service

Two People Killed in Trains Collision in Czech Republic's South-West - Fire Rescue Service

Two people were killed and 38 others injured in the collision between two passenger trains near the town of Domazlice in the Czech Republic's south-west, Czech Fire Rescue Service spokesman Peter Ponzar said on Wednesday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Two people were killed and 38 others injured in the collision between two passenger trains near the town of Domazlice in the Czech Republic's south-west, Czech Fire Rescue Service spokesman Peter Ponzar said on Wednesday.

"According to preliminary information, two people died as a result of the trains collision, and 38 more people were injured, seven of them are in critical condition. Firefighters, doctors and police officers are working on the site. Three medical helicopters are engaged, a police helicopter is also working on the site," Ponzar told reporters.

