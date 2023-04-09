Close
Two People Killed In Ukrainian Shelling Of Yasynuvata - DPR

Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2023 | 02:20 AM

Two People Killed in Ukrainian Shelling of Yasynuvata - DPR

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2023) The number of people killed as a result of the Ukrainian troops' shelling of the city of Yasynuvata has gone up to two, the Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) said.

"Two men, born in 1988 and 1987, were killed," the DPR mission said, adding that the number of injured stood at 16.

Earlier, the DPR mission to the JCCC said that Yasynuvata was shelled by Ukrainian forces, with a total of 23 155-millimeter caliber shells fired, as well as two rockets from a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS).

Yasynuvata is located 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) north of Donetsk.

