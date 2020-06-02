Two People Killed, Some 60 Arrested in Chicago Suburb Amid Anti-Racism Unrest - Reports

UrduPoint.com
Two people were killed, two more were injured and at least 60 people were arrested as a result of a shooting in Cicero town, a suburb of Chicago, that took place amid the unrest triggered by the death of George Floyd in police custody, media reported, citing town spokesman Ray Hanania

According to Hanania, the shooting was carried out by "outside agitators" who entered the town after the shutdown of Chicago downtown and were not residents of Cicero, WGN-TV said.

Moreover, the spokesperson said that at least 60 people were arrested during the protests, adding that a total of 100 Cicero police officers were patrolling the town assisted by about 120 officers of county and state police.

Mass demonstrations across the United States have erupted against police brutality and racism since May 25 after George Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old African American man, died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Some protests have turned into riots complete with violence, arson and widespread looting. The protests erupted after video surfaced showing white police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes right before he lost consciousness.

