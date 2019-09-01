UrduPoint.com
Two People Killed, Up To 20 Injured In Shootings In US State Of Texas - Mayor

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 03:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2019) Two people have been killed and up to 20 others sustained injuries in shootings on a highway connecting the US cities of Midland and Odessa, Texas, Odessa Mayor Jerry Morales said.

According to Morales, as quoted by The New York Times, two or three gunmen opened random fire on motorists on the highway connecting the two cities. The shootings began shortly after 4 p.m.

local time (21:00 GMT) on Saturday.

"We have two fatalities and up to 20 injuries," Morales said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Odessa Police Department reported that that one or two individuals were "currently driving around Odessa shooting at random people."

The police reported "multiple gunshot victims," adding that the suspect "just hijacked a U.S. mail carrier truck and was last seen in the area of 38th and Walnut."

