Two People Lightly Injured In Explosion At Cemetery In Jeddah - Mecca Administration

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

Two People Lightly Injured in Explosion at Cemetery in Jeddah - Mecca Administration

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Two people were lightly injured in an explosion at a non-Muslim cemetery in the Saudi city of Jedda on Wednesday, the authorities of the province of Mecca said.

"This morning, the security forces encountered a cowardly attack, when several foreign consuls were attending an event in Jeddah, as a result of which an employee of the Greek consulate and a member of the Saudi security forces were lightly injured," the authorities said.

The bomb exploded at the cemetery during the ceremony marking the anniversary of the end of the World War I.

