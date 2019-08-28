Two people remain under the debris of the building that collapsed on Wednesday in Russia's Novosibirsk, the Siberian Generating Company, which owns the building, said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Two people remain under the debris of the building that collapsed on Wednesday in Russia's Novosibirsk, the Siberian Generating Company, which owns the building, said in a statement.

"Eight people were working there. One person was not injured, one person died, one person broke a limb, two people remain under the debris. Three people managed to run away before the collapse. Searches continue," the company said.