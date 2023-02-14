UrduPoint.com

Two People Rescued From Earthquake Rubble In Turkey After 198 Hours - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2023

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Two people were rescued from rubble in Turkey 198 hours after the devastating earthquakes hit the country's southeast, Turkish media reported on Tuesday.

According to the TRT Haber broadcaster, people were rescued in the province of Kahramanmaras, which was the epicenter of the earthquake.

On February 6, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks. The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Turkey exceeded 31,500. In Syria, the World Health Organization has estimated the number of casualties at 8,500, while the Syrian Health Ministry said the death toll in the government-controlled areas topped 1,410 people.

